ATLANTA (CBS46) - Hundreds of protestors took to Midtown Atlanta, in front of the Israeli Consulate, in solidarity with Palestine.
Demonstrators demand the US end all weapon sales to Israel while the consulate says its nation 'will never stop protecting itself.' As violence enters week two in Gaza, activists in Atlanta tell CBS46 they want their families back home to know they're fighting for them in America.
"We want to make sure our voices are heard here and they know they're not alone over there," Abdallah said.
He's a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, the organization behind Tuesday's protests along Spring Street in Atlanta. This month, Israel began evicting more than a dozen Palestinian families in a disputed territory in East Jerusalem. The nation calls it "a private real estate matter" while protests call it a human rights matter, allegding it's an attempt at ethnic cleansing.
"I'm just really really angry. It's our land, it's our culture. They're trying to wipe it all out," protestor Dalya Alsaslihi claimed.
The territory dispute dates back generations, Alsaslihi says her Palestinian family has shared stories with her.
The recent fighting led Israel to issue airstrikes, targeting who they say were Hamas terrorists. But, civilians were often injured and killed.
The Associated Press reported Monday, at least 217 Palestinians have been killed including 63 children with more than 1500 injured, plus 12 people in Israel killed including a 5-year-old boy. Atlanta demonstrators, many with loved ones overseas, chanted "Free, free Palestine." Aiming to make their voices heard outside the consulate.
"Our main call to action is making sure the US is stopping aid to Israel." Abdullah continued, "the reason we are standing outside the Israeli Consulate is so that they hear us and they see us...that they know we're not going quietly. We're here in solidarity with Palestinians and in West Bank and in Gaza."
"It's unfair to the residents of Gaza who are prisoners in a space not much bigger than Georgia."
Meanwhile, the Israeli Consulate was empty at the time of the protests but Consul General of Israel, Anat Sultan-Dadon issued this statement to CBS46 news Tuesday night explaining Israel has the right to defend itself:
“If the demonstrators are genuinely concerned about the Palestinian cause and the welfare of the Palestinian people, I would urge them to condemn the Iranian-backed Hamas terror organization who earlier today fired mortars at the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel to the Gaza strip, intentionally preventing 40 truckloads of food, medical equipment and humanitarian aid which had been donated by OCHA, UNICEF, the Red Cross, and Doctors Without Borders from entering Gaza. Only 8 trucks were able to make it across due to this intentional attack, in which civilians were killed and injured and an IDF soldier was wounded.
I would also urge the demonstrators to demand of Hamas to stop firing rockets aimed at Israeli civilians, while doing so from within their own civilian population, intentionally placing them in harm’s way and using them as human shields. This is a double war crime, which has been committed every time Hamas has launched one of the 3500 rockets it has launched at Israel since last Monday.
Further, I would urge the demonstrators to condemn Hamas for investing millions upon millions of dollars in terror tunnels, terror infrastructure, rockets and weapons, rather than investing in the welfare of their own people. The Palestinian people deserve better than a terror organization that seeks death and destruction to Israel rather than a future of peace for their own people.
By demonstrating against Israel, demonstrators are further emboldening a terror organization that causes damage to the Palestinian people themselves. This form of struggle through terror will not succeed. Israel is not going anywhere and will never stop protecting itself. The only way forward for the benefit of both our peoples will be through direct negotiations aimed at a peace agreement -- this is what the demonstrators should demand.”
- Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.