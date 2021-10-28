ATLANTA (CBS46) — There is nothing quite like the World Series. Behind the scenes at Truist Park, dozens of workers unloaded boxes gear and fans lined up to get their hands on the hottest merchandise.
Executive Chef Rory Bancroft has been cooking up new menu items for the Fall Classic. Perhaps the most intriguing, the oyster’s and pearls po’boy sandwich.
“So, we have our fried oyster Po’boy with shredded lettuce and diced tomato, a nice remoulade sauce, but the added touch is the balsamic pearls in honor of Joc Pederson,” Bancroft said.
And how about this footlong chili cheese dog wrapped in smoked bacon and topped with brisket chili. You can never go wrong with the ballpark dog.
“You’re probably looking at 10,000 to 12,000 hotdogs and maybe 5,000 to 6,000 double cheeseburgers we’ll sell. The numbers are astronomical when you really start to put it on paper and look at it and then to be able to turn around and do that three days in a row,” Bancroft said.
And depending on where your seats are in the ballpark, you may be able to take advantage of Chipper’s Corner featuring the hall of famers memorabilia and there’s also, the bourbon bar in the Infinity Club with 150 bourbons to choose from commemorating 150 years of Braves baseball.
“It’s a once and a lifetime event, it’s a once and a lifetime event and that’s how we’re looking at it. It’s unique, it’s special,” Bancroft said.
