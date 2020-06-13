ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday amid the controversy caused by the officer-involved shooting death of Rayshard Brooks Friday near an Atlanta Wendy's location.
Chief Shields was appointed as the 24th Chief of the City of Atlanta Police Department in December of 2016. She approached the position with a platform advocating 21st century policing, focusing on reducing crime and strengthening department collaboration and trust with the communities it serves.
She was described as being tough on crime while taking a compassionate approach to working with the community and increasing officer accountability; however, that stance became marred by acts of excessive and deadly force by officers of the Atlanta Police Department in recent weeks.
According to the FBI Uniform Crime Reports, Chief Shields' first full year in office in 2017 saw the rate of major crimes drop by 8 percent, armed robberies fall by 32 percent, burglaries fall by 23 percent, and murders fall by 29 percent.
Chief Shields started with the APD in 1995 after a career as a stockbroker, where she served the area of southeast Atlanta for eight years, primarily investigating roberries, conducting narcotics search warrants, and working vice details against sex crimes and prostitution. She worked her way up through the ranks until her appointment as Chief in 2016.
After her promotion to Sergeant, Shields worked in southwest Atlanta before moving to conduct Internal Affairs investigations as part of the Office of Professional Standards. She also found herself assigned to the department's Advocacy Unit where she worked to review and present disciplinary files to the then-current Chief of Police.
Upon reaching the rank of Lieutenant, Shields became southwest Atlanta's Evening Watch Commander, eventually moving onto the position of Commander of the Planning and Research/Accreditation Unit. In her time with the latter unit, Shields implemented department policies and facilitated accreditation processes. She also spent time with the Staff Inspections Unit and the Extra Job Unit.
In 2010, Shields was appointed the rank of Major, where she became then-Chief George Turner's Chief of Staff, managing the office's daily activities. A year later, Shields became Deputy Chief, where she became heavily involved in the department's integration and development of new technologies.
As Deputy Chief, Shields later transitioned to the Support Services Division where she managed the department's daily operations and budgets, training programs, and a number of other sections.
Chief Shields earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from Webster University before going on to earn her Master's degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University. Chief Shields has been an active member of a number of associations such as the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). She also served as a board member on the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council after her appointment by Governor Nathan Deal in 2017.
