5 a.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian bearing down on the Bahamas

MIAMI (CBS46) -- Hurricane Dorian continues to spin and is expected to strengthen in the days ahead as residents all along the Florida coast are being encouraged to take safety actions now.
There is still a great deal of uncertainty with Dorian's track. The current forecast cone stretches from roughly Brunswick, Georgia to Key West, Florida by days 4 and 5.
As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the storm was located about 260 miles east of the southeastern Bahamas and about 530 miles from the northwestern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds were set at 105 miles per hour with higher gusts. Dorian is currently a Category 2 hurricane, but that is expected to change.
Here are the 5 AM AST/EDT August 30 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. A prolonged period of hazardous weather conditions that could last for a couple of days is possible across parts of Florida early next week. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for more info. pic.twitter.com/5n4nGwYNfB— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019
Latest info
Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin a west-northwestward to westward motion on Friday night and should continue on that track through the weekend. On that forecast track, the system should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday night and move over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday through Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center said strengthening is expected during the next few days and the system should become a major hurricane on Friday. (A major hurricane means Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.)
According to the NHC, computer models have pushed the forecast for Dorian a little further south than previously forecast and slowed the system down to a degree.
The NHC said watches may be issued for the central and northwestern Bahamas as early as Friday.
As residents and visitors up and down the Florida coast focus on Dorian's track, the National Hurricane Center said it's important to not focus on the exact track from the NHC four and five days out. This is because "typical forecast errors at days 4 and 5 are around 155 and 205 miles, respectively," the NHC said.
The current estimate for landfall is somewhere on the Florida Treasure Coast approximately Monday afternoon. However, this can change as new computer model runs are released.
What to expect in Atlanta
We'll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend in metro Atlanta. The worst from Dorian will stay well south of north Georgia. However, the forecast for Labor Day and beyond is still unknown and will depend on the path Hurricane Dorian ultimately takes. Stay with CBS46.com online and CBS46 on-the-air for the latest updates and hurricane forecast.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
