SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—Teens looking for a summer job will soon get a chance to attend a job fair just for teens.
According to a spokesperson with the city of South Fulton, the job fair will take place on Saturday, May 15.
A program coordinator said the job fair is only for teens and young adults who live in the city of South Fulton or Fulton County. Also, registration is required.
“We are excited to partner with Fulton County to provide an opportunity for local teens to find employment while they are out of school for the summer,” city of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis said.
During the event, teens will have the chance to interview with employers.
City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis and Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., will host the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility, located at 4255 Will Lee Road in College Park.
All attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, and the hiring fair will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
To register for the job fair, please click here.
