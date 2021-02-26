A ban on certain plastic products is set to happen on March 1 in a metro Atlanta city.
Items prohibited by the ordinance include plastic cups and straws, food containers as well as grocery, newspaper, door-hanger and laundry and dry-cleaning bags.
City of South Fulton councilmembers passed the plastic ban law in October 2019.
City officials noted the ordinance is aimed at reducing the negative impacts of single-use plastic products.
The measure was set to take place in September of last year, however, the city delayed implementing the new rule to help ease the burden on consumers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is our hope that this measure will encourage residents to increase recycling and other waste-reduction practices, as well as motivate our business community to play a substantial role in making South Fulton a greener and more eco-friendly community,”said Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, who sponsored the legislation.
Aimed at reducing the negative impacts of single-use plastic products, a City of South Fulton ordinance banning certain plastic bags and containers becomes law March 1.To read the full release: https://t.co/KsUW1nAB3F pic.twitter.com/wMjy3w6i7j— City of South Fulton (@COSFGA) February 25, 2021
