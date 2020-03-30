LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CBS46) - Gwinnett County official saw something which frightened him during this coronavirus outbreak.
Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside told CBS46 News he made a frightening discovery last weekend.
“I’m just trying to keep people alive out here,” Brian Whiteside said. “I saw at least 15 to 20 people at the quick trip."
Whiteside said that group was violating Gwinnett County’s mandatory stay at home order. Later that day he saw others doing the same at parks and restaurants in the county. Monday morning, he decided to do something about it.
“Well what we sent out was a notice that was if they made an arrest, we would back them we are investigate,” Whiteside told CBS46 News.
That notice was sent to every police department in the county. If that investigation proves a person violated the order.
“We would actually ask for the maximum sentence either $1000 fine or 60 days in jail,” Whiteside explained.
It’s a warning he hopes leads every Gwinnett resident to the responsible and lifesaving choice.
“We gave you enough information to make a decision,” Whiteside said.
