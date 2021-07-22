CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged armed robbery suspect. The reported incident happened on May 17th around 2:30 p.m.
According to a Faceboook post, officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park.
The victim reportedly worked with a GBI sketch artist on a suspect’s description.
Anyone with details on the person in the sketch is asked to call Detective M. Alston at (770) 603-5266.
