SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—South Fulton school officials are planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for this year's high school graduates.
According to a city spokesperson, the school district and the city are working on a plan that will allow students at the cities’ six high schools to walk across the stage at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater.
“We want to give students in our city an amazing graduation experience at a world-class facility, said Tony Philips, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. “They have been through so much already with having to endure learning in a virtual or hybrid setting due to COVID-19.”
In-person high school graduations will take place from May 21 to May 23.
Graduation ceremonies will take place at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater on the following dates:
May 21
- Benjamin Banneker High School at 10 a.m.
- Hapeville Charter Career Academy at 6 p.m.
May 22
- Tri-Cities at 10 a.m.
- Creekside High School 6 p.m.
May 23
- Westlake High School at 10 a.m.
- Langston Hughes High School at 6 p.m.
“The amphitheater provides the unique opportunity for South Fulton high schools to have a graduation in a world-class facility equipped with high-definition video, audio, and lighting, along with plenty of outdoor seating,” Phillips said. “The weekend also provides a good venue where we can social distance and keep everyone healthy.”
According to a city spokesperson, Wolf Creek Amphitheater can safely hold 1,800 people in a social-distanced setting.
The facility is expected to reach capacity for each of the six high schools that will host their graduation ceremonies.
All participants and attendees must wear masks to attend the graduation ceremonies.
