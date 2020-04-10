DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Janis Dunckel organized a musical show of support in her Decatur neighborhood. The joyful orchestra plays every night at 7.
So imagine the shock Dunckel felt when she learned some of the front line heroes she and her neighbors cheer for would not be returning to work for a while.
“I think it’s really sad and I think it must be really really hard for them,” Dunckel said.
In a statement, Wellstar Health System said,“As a result of volume impacts from COVID-19, some of our team members have been flexed off of their regular schedules.”
“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Jamaica Horton told CBS46.
The Health system refused to say which staff members were flexed off or how many employees were on the list. Still, Horton, a nursing student, did not agree with the decision.
“It’s sad, it shouldn’t happen. There should be other options,” Horton said.
Wellstar also stated, “Some of the team members who have currently been flexed may qualify for redeployment to other Wellstar facilities.”
To the flexed employees Dunckel had one message: “Hang in there because things are gonna get better.”
Wellstar added the flexed employees will receive support through the company’s interim pay continuation program. However, they refused to say what percentage of their normal paychecks flexed employees will receive.
