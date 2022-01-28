ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Another night in Atlanta and another shooting at a city night spot, this time out the front of Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails.
“We’re not sure if the two individuals were the intended targets or not,” said an Atlanta Police spokesperson
This week, shootings at Chic Restaurant and Lounge, Blue Flame Lounge, Loca Luna and Traffik Kitchen have left 1 dead and four people injured.
“It’s deeply frustrating and residents are right to be fed up and mad, and frightened by it,” said Amir Farokhi, Atlanta City Councilmember for district 2.
Farokhi’s district includes where the latest shooting at Traffik occurred.
“This part of midtown along Crescent Ave has been a thorn in the side to residents for some time whether it’s noise of violence. And so I’m hoping this incident is the last and we see a swift response from the city.”
Part of that swift response is utilizing the cities nuisance ordinance sponsored by Farokhi.
“This is why we passed a nuisance ordinance last year to crack down on nightclubs and night life establishments where we see repeated violence so I’m hoping APD is looking into that as we speak.”
Another initiative to help tackle safety and aid the city’s night time economy, a possible "night mayor."
“I’ve had some really positive conversations with Mayor Dickens about including that role in his administration and I think having that 100% attention on what happens at night can lead to some really good outcomes for us all,” Farokhi said.
