Sky watchers are in for a rare treat in north Georgia over the next 10 nights. You can see the first comet visible with the naked eye since 2007 in the evening sky. Comet NEOWISE has been visible in the predawn sky for about a week, but it will be shifting to a more convenient evening viewing schedule between July 14-23.
While the comment will not be extremely bright, you may be able to catch a glimpse of it on a clear evening. Here are some tips for better viewing:
- Get away from city lights
- Have a clear view of the northwest horizon (it's not very high in the sky)
- It's visible with the naked eye, but binoculars will help with spotting it
- If you want to get a picture of it, use a tripod otherwise it will be a blur!
- Unlike a meteor shower, the comet does not streak across the sky. It will appear stationary in the sky like a star with a tail.
The comet will get gradually higher in the sky over the next 10 days. As a point of reference, 10° above the horizon is about the width of your fist when held at arm's length.
Comet NEOWISE got its name from the telescope that first spotted it. The comet survived a perilously close trip to the sun on July 3, and it's relatively bright appearance in the sky is a pleasant surprise. Catch it now because when it goes away, it's not coming back for another 6,800 years!
The last comet to be visible with the naked eye was McNaught in early 2007. Here are two photos of that comet taken by CBS46 Meteorologist Fred Campagna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.