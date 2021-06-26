ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A suspected drive-by shooting left one man dead and two other men injured, say police.
The incident occurred on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. at the 200 blocks of Piedmont Avenue Northeast.
According to officials, the two injured men were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the victims are not from Georgia and were together as a group.
A source says officers found more than 30 shell casings from at least two different weapons.
The motive is unknown, and the suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV or crossover.
Stay with CBS46 News as we learn more.
