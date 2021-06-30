ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Phylicia Rashad forcefully defended her former co-star after Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday.
Rashad, who co-starred as Clair Huxtable alongside Bill Cosby in "The Cosby Show," tweeted this shortly after the news was released:
FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c— Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021
"FINALLY!!!!" the tweet begins. "A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"
Atypical to normal trends, she blocked comments on the tweet from anyone who she does not follow, which is only her sister, Debbie Allen and Arts Rock Shows.
She had previously spoken out in support of Cosby after he was accused of sexual assault.
Rashad was recently named the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University and is scheduled to start on Thursday.
