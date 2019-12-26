DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – A ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a convenience store in Decatur on Christmas Day.
The ticket – with winning numbers 2-4-16-30-46 and Powerball 20 – was purchased at Chevron Food Mart at 2767 E. College Ave.
The lucky ticket matched the first five winning numbers. A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. Georgia Powerball winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is $200 million to a single annuity winner.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.3 billion to the State of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.
More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp. and Powerball, please visit: www.powerball.com and www.galottery.com.
