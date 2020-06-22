ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A prominent voice for a more progressive metro Atlanta says reactionary demonstrations are missing important work improving Atlanta's police culture.
Tracee McDaniel, a trans-gendered member of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, has three things on her mind. Two make her miserable. One offers hope.
As a person of color, she is torn by racism leading to death for African Americans. As a friend of many police officers, and a veteran of police training and ride-alongs, she's deeply troubled by public attitudes toward all police officers today.
"People are reactionaries," she says. "Something happens, a bomb goes off, and everybody wants to react. My challenge is and my charge to the community? Come in and get to know what we are doing!"
What she's doing is judging complaints of misconduct with her colleagues on the Atlanta Citizen Review Board. The board holds the power to issue subpoenas to force police and corrections leaders to punish or fire officers.
But for Tracee McDaniel, there is what she calls a "silver lining in this madness we are experiencing." Her silver lining is last week's Supreme Court ruling protecting gay employment rights. The steady march for equality in police actions demanded by Black Lives Matter advocates now expands.
"We still need hate crime protection here, to include gender identity and trans and gender non conforming people."
