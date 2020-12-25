Snow on Christmas is extremely unusual in our area.
The National Weather Service says a trace of snow has only been recorded a handful of times since record keeping began.
CBS46’S Melissa Stern was in north Georgia for Christmas – where it snowed upward of three inches!
Many people here have been waiting years for a white Christmas.
Well, this year, their wish came true.
It’s a winter wonderland in downtown Blairsville, and those who live nearby spent Christmas morning exploring.
“This is a first for us,” said Tyler Johnson.
“It’s really awesome,” added Amber Urso, “I used to live in Gainesville, and I was just there last night, and it’s nothing compared to this.”
According to The National Weather Service, the average high temperatures on Christmas Day across our area range from the mid-40s across north Georgia to the mid-50s across central Georgia, so snow on Christmas Day is an unexpected present.
“Oh, it’s good, you don’t really get to see it often here,” Dayton Crowley said.
The most recent and significant snowfall on Christmas day was back in 2010, so locals are taking advantage.
“I work at a grocery store over that way, and people were buying sleds, all kinds of stuff, people are probably more in the wilderness, going downhill,” said Hunter Johnson.
Get out and enjoy it while you can! The forecast shows temperature above freezing the rest of the weekend. So, this won’t last very long.
