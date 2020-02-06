ATLANTA (CBS46)—The number of drivers testing positive for marijuana after being involved in fatal accidents is alarming to one automotive group.
According to an AAA study, the share of Washington drivers who tested positive for active Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) after a fatal crash has doubled since the state legalized marijuana in December 2012.
THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
AAA believes the numbers raise concerns because recreational marijuana use is now legal in 11 states and Washington, D.C.
Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Georgia, however, Governor Kemp signed a 2019 law allowing Georgians to access low-THC medical cannabis oil within Georgia https://bit.ly/2umRLHz.
According to the AAA study, between 2008 and 2012—the five-year period the drug was legal—an estimated 8.8% of Washington drivers involved in fatal crashes tested positive for THC.
During 2013 and 2017, the number rose to 18%.
“The average number of THC-positive drivers increased, too.
In the five years before legalization, an average of 56 drivers involved in fatal crashes each year were THC-positive.
In the five years after legalization, the average jumped to 130.
The new numbers bolster the findings of a similar report the AAA Foundation released in 2016", according a press statement from AAA.
“This study enabled us to review a full 10-years’ worth of data about the potential impact of marijuana on driving safety – and it raises significant concerns,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Results from the analysis suggest that legalization of recreational use of marijuana may increase the rate of THC-positive drivers involved in fatal crashes.”
According to AAA researchers, results vary by individuals, however, marijuana can inhibit concentration, slow reaction times, and cloud judgement.
AAA’s position on marijuana use and driving, “as the nation’s foremost proponent of traffic safety, AAA has long been committed to effectively reducing the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and our policies reflect that commitment.
AAA - The Auto Club Group urges all motorists to avoid driving while impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or any other drug. AAA’s interest in the issue has less to do with the cause of the impairment, but rather the risk that’s introduced when people get behind the wheel while impaired.
AAA opposes marijuana-impaired driving, just as we oppose alcohol-impaired driving. Impaired driving jeopardizes public safety on our roadways regardless of whether the drug used is legal, prescribed, obtained over-the counter or purchased in a retail setting.”
“Simply put, if you’ve used marijuana, don’t drive,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, “And if you plan to drive, don’t use marijuana.”
