ATLANTA (CBS46)—Gas prices continue to decrease for Georgia drivers.
According to AAA, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $1.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
Monday’s state average is four cents less than a week ago, 26 less than a month ago, and $1.09 cents less than this time last year.
Using the current state average price, it now costs motorists $24.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $16.65 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.
“Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks as Americans follow stay at home orders and crude prices remain low due to COVID-19,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Motorists can expect to see prices continue to decline in the week ahead.”
