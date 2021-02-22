Georgia drivers should prepare for an increase in gas prices.
According to AAA, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.51 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.
The state average is 18 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month, and 21 cents more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $37.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is 75 cents more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, AAA is reporting.
“Abnormally cold temperatures over the last week along the Gulf Coast has contributed to raising gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The situation is fluid and it is possible to see an increase in Georgia gas prices this coming week.”
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.56), Savannah ($2.54), and Gainesville ($2.52).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.43), Rome ($2.45), and Albany ($2.47).
