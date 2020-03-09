ATLANTA (CBS46)—AAA reports gas prices at the pump are continuing to decline across the state.
According to a press release from AAA, Georgia gas prices dropped five cents at the pump, compared to a week ago.
Georgia motorist are now paying an average of $2.21 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, AAA reported.
To fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, it now costs $33.15; that is $7.95 less than what motorist paid in April of 2019.
"Pump prices are likely to decrease through the end of the winter driving season, especially amid concerns about the coronavirus causing the price of crude to decline,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, the current refinery maintenance season could put pressure on regional refinery utilization, supply and gas prices during the run-up to the spring driving season.”
In metro-Atlanta, the average cost is $2.21.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets: Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.35), Savannah ($2.29) and Brunswick ($2.28).
The least expensive Georgia metro markets: Dalton ($2.09), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.14) and Rome ($2.15).
