ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia gas prices held steady, compared to a week ago. According to AAA, Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is the same as one week ago, and seven cents less than last month. One year ago, during the pandemic, the average price was under $2.00 per gallon.
It costs Georgia motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“While Georgians continue to see no change at the pump, the national average continues to increase,” said Garrett Townsend, AAA-The Auto Club Group Public Affairs Director. “As summer travel ramps up, American motorists can expect to see fluctuations through the end of the month as stock prices outperform demand.”
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by two cents to $3.07.
If domestic crude prices remain high, American drivers will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through the end of the month.
REGIONAL PRICES
Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($2.94), Savannah ($2.93), and Brunswick ($2.92).
Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.81), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.82), and Columbus ($2.83).
