ATLANTA (CBS46) – It’s not your imagination, gas prices continued climb across the Peach State last week. According to AAA, Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $2.37 per gallon of regular unleaded as of Sunday.
AAA reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded has increased for 24 of the past 25 days. Since Valentine’s Day, gas prices in Georgia have risen an average of 23 cents per gallon.
In Atlanta, the current average for a gallon of regular is $2.386, roughly eight cents higher than one week ago and 22 cents higher than a month ago. Georgia’s price per gallon is a dime cheaper than the national average of $2.479.
AAA said the price hikes are due to supplies tightening as refiners make the changeover from winter blend gasoline to summer blend. According to AAA, the price could rise another five cents as a result of the changeover.
