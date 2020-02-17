ATLANTA (CBS46)—The good news, according to AAA, Georgia gas prices remain low, compared to a month ago.
The bad news, Georgia gas prices inched slightly higher this week compared to last week.
AAA said Georgia motorist are now paying an average price of $2.28 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Monday’s state average gas price is 1 cents more than a week ago and 15 cents less than this time last month.
"Last week, more than half of all states saw gas prices decrease, said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Georgia motorists can expect pump prices to remain low in the coming week.”
Since Monday of last week, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has decreased by a penny to $2.44.
New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) helps to explain why: total domestic gasoline supplies remain high while demand remains low.
The most expensive Georgia markets: Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.38), Brunswick ($2.37) and Savannah ($2.33).
The least expensive Georgia markets: Warner Robins ($2.18), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.21) and Valdosta ($2.22).
