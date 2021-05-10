ATLANTA--(CBS46) — Georgia motorists may have noticed a dramatic change in gasoline prices when filling up their tanks.
According to AAA, Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.76 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That is $1.13 per gallon more in 2021 than the same time last year. Granted, this time in 2020, most of the nation was shut down due to the pandemic.
“While April saw minimal fluctuation, May is likely to see much larger increases alongside demand spikes, especially closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA continues to monitor the Colonial Pipeline outage and what effect it may have on gas prices. At this time it’s just too early to know if it will cause pump prices to increase."
REGIONAL PRICES
Atlanta ($2.75)
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($2.83), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.82), and Valdosta ($2.77)
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.67), Rome ($2.70), and Gainesville ($2.71)
