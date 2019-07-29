ATLANTA (CBS46)—According to AAA, Georgia gas prices continue to decline. AAA reports Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $2.61 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Additionally, Monday’s average is 4 cents less than a week ago, an AAA spokesperson reports.
"Gasoline stocks remain robust amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing Georgia pump prices decline,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It is too soon to know if this is a long-term trend, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists.
Lower than usual demand has helped to push pump prices down. According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report for the weekend ending on July 19, domestic demand hit 9.67 million b/d. Although it grew from the previous week’s 9.2 million b/d, last week’s rate is below the 9.82 million b/d American motorists used during this time last year."
