ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia drivers just got some good news from AAA.
According to a AAA report, Georgia gas prices declined at the pump compared to a week ago.
The report stated Georgia motorist are paying an average price of $2.26 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.
That’s $0.04 less than a week ago. However, that price is $0.13 more than this time last year.
To fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, it now costs around $33.90.
"Elevated stocks and low demand have helped to push the national average lower,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“As these trends continue, Georgia motorists will likely continue to see pump prices decline through the week.”
Atlanta’s gas prices average $2.25 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.
The most expensive Georgia markets: Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.41), Brunswick ($2.38), and Savannah ($2.34).
The lease expensive Georgia markets: Dalton ($2.14), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.15), and Rome ($2.17).
