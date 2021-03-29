Georgia gas prices dipped slightly compared to a week ago, but it remains unclear if that trend will continue.
According to AAA, Georgia motorist are now paying an average price of $2.72 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That’s 2 cents less than a week ago, 15 cents more than last month, and 86 cents more than this time last year.
To fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, it now cost around $40.80. That is $3.90 more than what motorist paid in January 2020, according to AAA.
“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to slower movement in gas price increases,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “In the week ahead Georgians may see slight fluctuation at the pump. However, large jumps are not likely to occur.”
Ga. regional prices:
- Atlanta ($2.72)
- Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.79), Savannah ($2.78), and Brunswick ($2.77)
- Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.66), Albany ($2.67), and Dalton ($2.68).
