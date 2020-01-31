ATLANTA (CBS46)—Just in time for the Super Bowl, AAA is going to activate its Tow to Go program.
Tow to Go has been around since 1998, and has assisted more than 25,000 impaired drivers across the Southeast and Midwest, according to AAA.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, there were 10,511 motor vehicle fatalities linked to impaired drivers.
“There is no such thing as a responsible impaired driver, said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
Impaired driving fatalities can be prevented by planning ahead and choosing a sober ride home, such as a designated driver.
Drivers who get behind the wheel while intoxicated risk both their life and the lives of other motorists on the road.”
According to AAA, you can call Tow to Go at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246
They serve the following areas: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)
For more information on Tow to Go, visit:https://bit.ly/2RJ3Mjx
Guidelines
• Friday, January 31 (6 p.m.) – Monday, February 3 (6 a.m.)
• Confidential local ride to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.
• The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.
• Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
• Based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume.
• Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide: https://bit.ly/3b2HctV
Additional Information
• Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people in the cab of the truck. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.
• You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before celebrating.
• In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home
