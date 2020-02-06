ATLANTA (CBS46)—AARP Georgia and The Heritage Project have teamed up to bring awareness to African-American contributions to America.
They’re kicking off an exhibition tour at several senior centers in metro-Atlanta. The tour will explore the contributions and profiles of some of Georgia’s greatest citizens.
According to a statement from organizer, “since so much of African American history was not recorded in books and media did not always recognize the invaluable and innovative contributions of countless numbers of extraordinary history makers; many, many chapters of this precious history still remain untold and possibly lost for generations to come.
To help fill the missing pages, AARP Georgia has teamed with The Heritage Project to present the ground breaking exhibition Georgia’s Great African Americans of Historic Distinction Senior Tour.”
The first stop will be today at the Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center located at 677 Fairburn Rd, in Atlanta. The event will kickoff at 10:00 a.m.
For more information, please click:https://bit.ly/36ZbFpf
