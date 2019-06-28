ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's video that has pulled at the heartstrings of everyone who has seen it.
The moment Forsyth County deputies pulled an abandoned newborn from a plastic bag found on the side of the road. That little baby, now named Baby India, was only hours old.
Now three weeks later an update no her condition for the agency in charge of her care.
“She’s gaining weight,” Director of Georgia Division of Family and Children Services Tom Rawlings said. “She is smiling. She loves to be held. She loves to be sang too. I understand she is a very easy baby to care for."
The woman who gave birth still hasn't been found. But DFCS is having no problem finding people wanting to adopt Baby India.
“We’ve gotten hundreds just for our office alone we’ve gotten hundreds of calls, emails, social media posts, even got a message on Linkedin,” Rawlings said.
Baby India will eventually find a forever home, but DFCS says she's not the only one in need.
Right now in Georgia there are 13,300 youth in foster care. There are 300 children free for adoption. There were approximately 1,200 children adopted last year.
“All of those children need some sort of support,” Rawlings said. “Folks don’t have to foster. Folks don’t have to adopt. There are ways to be involved with their local child protective services are child welfare agency.”
There is no law or rules saying Baby India must be adopted to a family in Georgia.
If you would like more information about how you can help a child find their forever home click here. http://itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov
