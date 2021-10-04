ATLANTA (CBS46) — Construction crews began tearing down an abandoned gas station near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Interstate 285 on Monday.
The gas station has been vacant since 2015 and had become a location for homelessness and prostitution.
City council members ay the demolition is part of a push to revitalize a long-neglected area.
