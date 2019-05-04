ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than a decade, neighbors in Southwest Atlanta say they've been trying to get the city to do something about a partially torn down home. It's become an eye-sore and breeding ground for all types of animals.
One of those neighbors is Henry Watson.
“The structure that’s left there, with the trees growing inside, was part of the house. And, that’s he swimming pool right there with the standing water, it’s just a breeding ground for snakes and mosquitoes and what not,” said Watson.
And he isn’t alone in his concerns. Multiple neighbors say they have been going back and forth with the city since 2006 to get something done about the lot but to no avail.
“We just haven’t been able to get anything done on this and it’s become a safety hazard,” said Miller Johnson, who lives behind the blighted lot.
In addition to the safety concerns, Johnson says the lot has negatively impacted their property value.
“It’s just not a good sight especially when most of us try our best. As you go through this community you can see that these are really nice homes and we do a good job of keeping them nice," added Johnson.
CBS46 reached out to the city of Atlanta to see why they have been ignoring the community's concerns. They promised us a statement on the matter, but so far we have gotten no response.
In the meantime, residents like Watson say they are completely fed up, “I feel let down by the city. I just want them to clean the lot up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.