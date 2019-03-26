LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 is working to get results for people living next to an abandoned home on Creekford Drive in DeKalb County which has been a nuisance for months.
“You can actually see that this is an open spot here that a small child could work his way through as well,” Concerned neighbor Deactria Mathis said.
Mathis spoke out nearly six months ago about the abandoned home next door which she said is serious safety concern.
“What you’re looking at here is an open in ground pool area right here that’s got mosquitoes, snakes and lord knows whatever else,” Deactria Mathis said.
The front door to the home is wide open and the fence around the pool is falling apart. There is nothing to prevent a child from falling into the murky water.
“You've got junkies coming in and out of the house, breaking in doing whatever. They still haven't covered the top back there over the pool. It's just a lot of things haven't changed,” concerned neighbor Kiunjis Mathis said.
Neighbors complained to code enforcement several times, but said nothing has been done to clean-up or secure the property.
“They keep saying they were going to send someone out and no one has come. No response,” Kiunjis Mathis said.
CBS46 questioned county officials last year and they said they had cited the property owner at least four times during the past 8 years.
“Basically, I feel they should be held accountable not only for keeping the yard taken care of, but for getting the pool drained and covered from further problems that could happen and we don’t want to be the first victim,” Deactria Mathis said.
CBS46 spoke with DeKalb County officials on Tuesday and they said a judge dismissed the case in November after the property owner, Timothy Craddock, reportedly drained the pool and cleaned up the lot. Neighbors disagree so code enforcement will be back out to the property in the coming days.
