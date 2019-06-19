ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta firefighters put out the flames to an early morning house fire near the 600 block of James P Brawley Drive in Southwest Atlanta.
Officials say the fire started at an abandoned home and then spread to a nearby occupied home.
There were no injuries and investigators are trying to find out what sparked the fire.
