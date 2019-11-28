HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vacant mobile home went up in flames Thanksgiving Day in Hall County.
Fire crews responded to a wooded area of Malibu Ridge just after 6:40 p.m. Once the fire was extinguished, it was determined that it was not occupied.
A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
