ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out why a newborn baby was found abandoned on the porch of a home in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
The baby, believed to be less than five hours old, was found around 1:30 a.m. on the doorstep of the home on Mary Georgia Avenue.
The homeowners say they heard a baby crying, went outside and found the newborn.
She was taken to Grady Hospital in good condition.
Police are trying to track down her mother.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
