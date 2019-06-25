ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The halls of Hubert Elementary used to hold the sounds of children’s footsteps and laughter, but now they house something very different.
“There’s broken glass, syringes, like you said condoms. I mean I’ve walked around and looked at it,” said Helene Ross, a neighbor who's been documenting the unsavory activity at the old school.
Hubert Elementary and Tech High Charter School has been closed for several years. The property is leased to the arts non-profit organization WonderRoot by the Atlanta Public Schools.
The arts organization had earmarked the Hubert building to use half the space for its programs and lease the other to individual artists.
That was back in 2014 and never happened.
“Once WonderRoot took over then it got much worse. A couple of trailers back there that people would either be squatting in or they would do like drug deals and stuff like that in there,” said Ross.
Neighbors said the building regularly sees homeless people each night.
The property was used in the movie The Best of Enemies but hasn’t been used since for anything legal.
“There was actual tents there would be people sleeping on the property, actually putting up tents.”
We reached out to WonderRoot and are awaiting a response.
Atlanta Public Schools sent a statement to CBS46 saying they are aware of the problem and are working to help to get the place in order.
Neighbors say that can’t happen soon enough for such a dangerous place.
“There’s a lot of dangerous materials, there’s asbestos a lot of it I’m sure,” said Ross.
Along with everything already mentioned at the property neighbors say they’ve seen acts of prostitution there as well.
