GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The town of Griffin, an hour south of Atlanta, enjoyed a pretty Saturday morning, May 9. On a quiet street near the road leading to UGA's Agriculture Experiment Station, a father mowed the grass behind a modest home.
Then Griffin police stopped a car, a blue Honda, and three of the four passengers abandoned the car and ran past the newly cut grass and disappeared. In the bushes nearby, pursuing police found a bag of drugs. Ecstasy, they believed. They did not find what those three men may also have tossed in the bushes.
The police left, still searching for the three missing men, tipped by the fourth, who was driving that Honda. Across the street an auto mechanic worked on a V-8 engine. Monday morning, he pieced together what he saw and heard of the tragic events l later that Saturday evening.
"There were police everywhere. Didn't know that many police come to a shooting," recalled Tom Whitehead. The family's three children "were out here, peacefully playing in the backyard, on the trampoline."
It was after dinner when the youngest, the five-year-old playing with his seven-year-old sister and 12-year-old brother began to explore.
"The little one found a gun, had to be right here... somewhere in these bushes he walked over here, found a gun. Turns around. Thinks he's playing, says 'bang bang'. It was loaded and killed him," Tom Whitehead said soberly. "Think about that mother. The next day, Mother's Day, and one boy is dead by the hand of his younger brother."
Griffin police are now focusing their search for the three men running from the car to find who abandoned the weapon, the act leading to the death of the 12-year-old.
They traced and put to bed other rumors, variations and tales of the Saturday death. The critical details were sorted out after carefully questioning the younger children, at the office of the Southern Crescent Sexual Assault Center --an entity that specializes in interviewing children.
Chief Mike Yates says "we will leave no stone unturned as we search for the individuals responsible for the abandonment of this weapon."
