MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A 3-year-old who was abducted Tuesday morning has been located by Georgia State Patrol.
Investigators issued a Levi's Call for Cayden Anthony when he was abducted by Curtis Bernad Hall around 9:30 a.m. from the 600 block of Marble Road in Gay, Ga.
The alert was canceled just after 7:30 p.m. when Georgia State Patrol apprehended Hall. Charges are pending.
