BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Amber Alert for a missing 10-month-old baby named Jordan Ramsey has been canceled.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says the mother and father were have been reunited with child. An arrest has also been made.
Ramsey was reported missing from Conyers at 3 p.m. Authorities suspected he was in the custody of 31-year-old Brittany McCoy. The two were believed to be travelling in a blue 2006 Chevrolet HHR with Georgia license plate #RMA1971.
