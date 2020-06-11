CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Amber Alert was issued for missing 6-month-old Noah Singleton.
The child was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was believed to be with Emaunel Singleton, 26. However, by 9:30 p.m. the child was located safe and unharmed in the care of a family member in Conyers.
Police were called to the child's home at the Silver Oaks Apartment where a woman was found with stab wounds to her face, back, shoulder and neck.
The victim was able to provide officers information which identified the offender as her child’s father.
Warrants have been obtained on Singleton for aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle and kidnapping. The vehicle was entered as stolen as well.
The suspect may be traveling East on Highway 78 in a gray Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia license plate RVD6200.
Anyone with information of the suspect's whereabouts is advised to contact police immediately.
