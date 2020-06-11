CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man accused of kidnapping 6-month-old Noah Singleton from his Clarkston residence on Thursday has been arrested.
An Amber Alert was issued for missing 6-month-old Noah when his mother reported him missing around 3:30 p.m. He was believed to be with Emaunel Singleton, 26.
Police were called to the child's home at the Silver Oaks Apartment where a woman was found with stab wounds to her face, back, shoulder and neck.
The victim was able to provide officers information which identified the offender as her child’s father and ex-boyfriend. He was not given permission to take their child.
Around 9:30 that evening the child was located safe and unharmed with a family member in Conyers.
Warrants were obtained on Singleton for aggravated assault, theft by taking motor vehicle and kidnapping. The vehicle was entered as stolen as well. However, after a day-long search Singleton was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Lithonia. He is currently at an area hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted wound.
Upon release he will be transferred to DeKalb County Jail.
Anyone with information of the suspect's whereabouts is advised to contact police immediately.
