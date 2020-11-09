With all eyes turning to Georgia for the dual Senate runoff elections, Democratic activist Stacey Abrams said Monday her group has raised $6 million for the January 5 runoff.
Abrams made her first fundraising appeal on November 6, just three days after votes were cast on Election Day. While the number for just three days is impressive, tens of millions of dollars, if not more, are expected to be spent in Georgia ahead of the two Senate runoffs.
UPDATE: We have raised $6 million (!) so far to help jumpstart the Jan 5 Senate runoff elections. Help keep up the momentum for @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff by donating at https://t.co/bqQFTB4mRL! #gapol https://t.co/pgTJyHndfR— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020
In one runoff, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) will square off against Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and in the other, Jon Ossoff (D) will continue his battle against Senator David Perdue (R). But for outside groups about to spend so much money in Georgia, it's about which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Currently, Republicans appear to be poised to capture 50 U.S. Senate seats in the next Congress, based on counts in North Carolina and Alaska. If Republicans win those race and control 50 seats, Democrats must win both seats in Georgia to split the Senate 50-50. In the case of a 50-50 tie in the Senate, control would theoretically tip to the Democrats as Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris would be the deciding vote.
