ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Stacey Abrams' political plans remain unknown, but we know she won't run against Republican David Perdue for his Senate seat next year.
Her announcement to not run came Tuesday. In addition, a spokesperson for Abrams rescinded a television interview offer and shut out reporter Mike Dunston from a one-on-one with the politician.
On Monday afternoon her spokesperson called Dunston to schedule the interview for the following morning. However, the spokesperson wasn't happy with two words in a tweet sent out by Dunston, and as a result she cancelled the interview.
Just in : Stacey Abrams not running for 2020 U.S. GA Senate seat #CBS46 @cbs46 https://t.co/KdibrH6Ws2— Mike Dunston (@MikeDunston) April 30, 2019
In true journalist fashion, Dunston showed up at the interview location in hopes of talking to someone about the rescinded interview. He rang the electronic doorbell but no one answered. Instead, spokesperson Caitlin Highland called Dunston on his cell to get to the bottom of the issue with his tweet.
So, what were the two problematic words? "I'm learning."
Highland said the "I'm learning implied that there was a conversation about Abrams' decision, that this was some publicly available timeline or something."
Dunston refuted her claim while explaining the term is used in news all the time. Still, Highland refused an offer to have Abrams speak with CBS46 about her decision to not run for Senate.
Abrams' team rescinds interview with CBS46 https://t.co/Z5OFitKKZT via @cbs46— Mike Dunston (@MikeDunston) May 1, 2019
In his 20-year career, Dunston said this caliber of interview cancellation is a first.
"Our job is to hold folks accountable with questions and interviews. Sometimes interactions with spokespeople can be contentious, but there's also a symbiotic relationship where we work together to bring you the news."
