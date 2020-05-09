Absentee Ballot Concerns In Georgia, some voters fear voter suppression

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some registered voters in Georgia are concerned they haven’t received their absentee ballots in the mail yet.
“The problem I have is we’re so close to the primaries now in June, early June, and I’ve seen no activity to show me I’m going to get my ballot, and I’m concerned my vote won’t be counted,” said Jeff Johnson, a Georgia voter, “With all the issues we’ve had with voter suppression in Georgia, I’m concerned.”
Jeff Johnson lives in Fulton County. He and his wife requested absentee ballots in early April and still haven’t received anything.
“If this was a state where we didn’t have a history of these types of activities, I probably would simply just wait and hope it would get here,” Johnson added.
The Elections Implementation Manager for The Secretary of State’s Office, Gabriel Sterling, said out of roughly 7 million registered voters in Georgia, nearly 18% requested absentee ballots.
Many of which have never voted in primaries previously.
So, Sterling said they’re overwhelmed with a lot of new voters coming into the system.
“We literally have more requests in than people who voted in the primaries in 2016 or 2018,” Sterling said.
He acknowledges some counties had issues and a backlog but assures CB46’s Melissa Stern they’ve taken steps to correct them…and they’re processing around 8,000 absentee ballots a day.
Of the requested absentee ballots, almost 80% have already been mailed out, according to Sterling.
But Johnson and several people on social media say this is a test run for November’s presidential election, and it’s making them nervous since they haven’t heard a thing.
“Being a new process, there are a lot of people in the same boat as I am who just don’t know where we are in the process, has it been received? There’s been no acknowledgment since we sent them in,” added Johnson.
Each absentee ballot comes with a bar-code. Sterling says to contact your county, give your name and address, and they can find where it is in the system.
“I want to make sure my voice is heard,” said Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.