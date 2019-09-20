ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Twenty lucky kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta recently received shopping sprees from Academy Sports & Outdoors.
The retailer kicked off the grand opening of its 10th metro Atlanta store in Buford on Thursday by giving back to the community.
The youths each received a $100 store gift card to spend on anything they want including new footwear, apparel, sports equipment, bikes, fishing and camping gear, collegiate and professional sports items.
On Saturday, the store will host a two-day grand opening celebration full of fun activities for the whole family, including special appearances by the Atlanta Braves’ Heavy Hitters drumline, the ATL Breakers and the Harlem Globetrotters.
