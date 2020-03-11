ATLANTA (CBS46) - The coronavirus impacts NCAA conferences as the height of basketball season takes off. The Atlantic Coast Conference is the latest to make changes to its 2020 tournament while the Southeastern Conference continues to weigh its decision.

The ACC released the statement below:

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament.

After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

The Southeastern Conference tweeted it is aware of the statement by the NCAA. The conference’s 2020 tournament is being played in Nashville between March 11 through March 15. Wednesday night’s games, Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Vandy vs. Arkansas, will play as scheduled. The SEC is evaluating plans for the remainder of the tourney.