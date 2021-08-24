FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident on GA-400 near I-285 in Fulton County is causing major delays for commuter in the area Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Hammond Drive exit.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, three vehicle were involved in the crash blocking the two left lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.