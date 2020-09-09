DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident on the southbound lane of I-285 in DeKalb County caused major delays for commuters in the area early Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the accident closed all lanes of the interstate at Highway 78. Authorities told CBS46 News that crews are on the scene to assist with traffic flow.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates as more details become available.
